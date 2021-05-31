Chhavi Mittal shares her postpartum weight loss transformation and it will leave you amazed

Chhavi Mittal’s postpartum weight loss is winning hearts for all the right reason.

Chhavi Mittal is one of the television actresses who are quite active on social media and often keep fans intrigued with her social media posts. The diva, who is a proud mother of two kids, is known for sharing her motherhood journey and it has been winning hearts. This isn’t all. She has also been sharing love filled pictures with her kids and husband Mohit Hussein and never miss a chance to dish out major family goals. However, her recent Instagram post is grabbing attention for a different reason.

This time Chhavi has taken social media by a storm as she has shared a video of her postpartum weight loss transformation and it has left everyone amazed. The video began with the Tumhari Disha actress flaunting her pregnancy weight and soon she was seen flaunting her perfectly toned abs. Chhavi has certainly worked hard to get back in shape and stated that fitness has always been her passion. “Fitness is my passion. Postpartum weight loss was just a side effect. My body has its good days and bad days, but I love my body the way it is! And why not, it gave me two amazing babies who define my whole world,” she wrote in the caption.

Check out Chhavi Mittal’s postpartum weight loss transformation here:

Meanwhile, Chhavi had recently made headlines after someone trolled her for being a pretentious mother. While the remark didn’t go down well with the actress and she slammed the trolls with a classic reply. The comment reads, “Where are you kids when you are making this video? Yeah, may be with the servants !! Ms So not superwoman #pretentious.” And the actress replied, “This question came on "14 day detox diet" video. Here's my reply: I shot this video at 11pm in the night, after finishing all my office work, domestic work and after putting both kids to bed when I got my "me" time. It took me 15 minutes to shoot because I didn't memorize or prepare anything, I just spoke from my heart. That was your answer.” Chhavi also mentioned that it is high time that people should stop judging working mothers.

Also Read: Chhavi Mittal slams troll who called her ‘pretentious’; Asks 'When will we stop judging working mothers?'

Share your comment ×