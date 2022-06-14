Chhavi Mittal shares post about looking forward to workout while enduring the pain of radiations

Chhavi Mittal has become quite an inspiration for numerous people since she started sharing details of her breast cancer surgery. The actress was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer a few months back. She took to social media to share the step-by-step process she had to go through for the breast cancer surgery. After the surgery, she has been going through the recovery phase and she is also undergoing radiation therapy. Chhavi is very strong willed and has shared a post about hoping to soon start working out to get back the same body.

In the post shared by the actress, Chhavi has shared a picture of herself, 4 days prior to the surgery. She captioned, “Throwback to 4 days before the breast cancer surgery. Though the side effects of radiation are not as harsh as chemo, my breast is swollen, it’s changed colour, it’s heavy and painful, I feel super exhausted and effete, not to mention I’ve lost too much weight.. but these side effects come and go.. just as momentary frustration does. I still can’t sleep on my right side or my stomach, can’t lift things from the right hand, I miss my workouts, I miss my toned stomach, my toned body… There are severe diet restrictions, I cannot swim, I can’t run, I can’t skip.. I can see cellulite building up.. But for all those who are down in the dumps due to health reasons… I also want you to know that amongst these emotions that I feel, I also cannot stop looking forward to when the doctor green lights my workouts so I can take this up as a challenge and emerge stronger than ever. Jab cancer se nahi dare toh ye kya cheez hai #lastleg.”

See her post here-

Chhavi Mittal has recently attended Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal’s reception party with her husband. She had sported a gorgeous yellow cutout dress flaunting her surgery scars.

Also read- Chhavi Mittal condemns people for flinching at her Breast Cancer surgery scars; Says 'Imagine what I felt'