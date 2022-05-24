Chhavi Mittal shows the markings on her body from radiotherapy sessions and stays motivated; PIC

Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer and after her surgery, the actress' radiotherapy sessions have also begun. Chhavi has been giving insights about her treatment and her coping mechanism through her Instagram posts. The latest post made by her talks about her first day of the radiotherapy session. She narrates that there was a fault with the machine and therefore, she went to her office and returned only when the hospital staff called her back.

Chhavi Mittal flaunts markings for her radiotherapy sessions

Chhavi Mittal posted a picture of herself from the gym where she could be seen flaunting her markings for the radiotherapy sessions. As Chhavi showed off those marks, she kept a bright smile on her face. Actress Mahhi Vij and her followers called her to be an "inspiration" for many. She also gave away her itinerary for the day and said that these days shall also pass. Here's what her caption read: "The first day of radiotherapy was eventful. The machine had a fault and while they fixed it I went to office till they called me back. The only discomfort I felt was that the room was super chillled and I was shivering! I could barely stay still! "

The caption further read: "These beautiful markings you see on my body are to ensure that the radiotherapy is directed towards the correct areas only. I have to keep these till the radiotherapy lasts (1 month). Today, I went to the gym, now radiotherapy, and then I’ll head for my shoot. Btw I can finally move my arm enough to swim, but now I can’t swim for 2 months due to the chlorine exposure, not advisable during radiation. Theek hai manage karenge.. #cancerupdate (sic)"

Check out the post here:

Chhavi Mittal had previously shared a post about how she fears the radiotherapy sessions and the kind of emotions that she was going through. She had written that she wanted to conquer those fears and emerge victoriously. Chhavi was upset about the side effects but she wrote, "These side effects will have to spare me."

Chhavi Mittal's husband Mohit Hussein, her kids, and family have been very supportive of her.

