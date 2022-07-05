Chhavi Mittal slams a troll for blaming her for gaining sympathy; Says ‘I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me'

Chhavi Mittal has become an inspiration for many since she has been actively sharing about her breast cancer journey. The actress was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in April this year. She has been sharing about her treatment and recovery journey through social media. She has been actively spreading awareness about the disease and keeping her fan updated about the development in her recovery process.

Recently she opened up on the importance of early detection of breast cancer in an Instagram video. While numerous fans of the actress appreciated her for talking about the awareness and treatment, there were a few who trolled her in trying to gain sympathy. She shared a screenshot of the comment on her social media and slammed it for spreading negativity. The comment read, “Ohh ur here again to gain some sympathy and PR.”

She captioned, “This comment was there on my post yesterday where I talked about how I braced the cancer news… sitting amongst lots of other beautiful comments. Supriya, I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me. The emotional trauma that a cancer survivor goes through cannot be expressed in words or gestures. Even the ones closest to them cannot fathom it. And you can’t even imagine the courage it takes me to speak about it on a public forum. Although the courage you have shown to troll a cancer fighter is also pretty commendable. And just like you cannot imagine my thoughts behind doing this… even I can’t imagine the amount of trauma you must have gone through in your life to feel feelings of this extent of negativity. Just like I share everything else on social media, I will share my prayer for you here too. May you get peace within.”

See the post here-

Chhavi Mittal is best-known for her roles in shows such as 'Tumhari Disha', 'Krishnadasi' and 'Ek Chutki Aasma', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann' and 'Teen Bahuraaniyaan'. She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in the film 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi'.

Also read- Chhavi Mittal reveals how she challenges herself every day; Fans applaud and call her 'Superwoman'