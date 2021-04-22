  1. Home
Chhavi Mittal slams troll who called her ‘pretentious’; Asks 'When will we stop judging working mothers?'

Chhavi Mittal gets trolled for working and leaving kids with servants. The actress shares a long post in her reply to the troll.
1970 reads Mumbai
Television Chhavi Mittal, who is known for her roles in shows Tumhari Disha, Bandini, Ek Chutki Aasman, was trolled for leaving her children with servants while making videos. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and always shares her fitness videos. But on one such post, a troll called her pretentious mother which didn’t go well with the actress. She slammed the user by sharing the comment as a post and even questioned that when will working mothers be stopped judging. 

The comment reads, “Where are you kids when you are making this video? Yeah may be with the servants !! Ms So not superwoman #pretentious.” And the actress replied, “This question came on "14 day detox diet" video. Here's my reply: I shot this video at 11pm in the night, after finishing all my office work, domestic work and after putting both kids to bed, when I got my "me" time. It took me 15 minutes to shoot because I didn't memorize or prepare anything, I just spoke from my heart. That was your answer.”

She further writes, “But the reason to put this comment out here is to ask a question of my own. When will mothers stop putting other mothers down? When will we stop undermining and "judging" working mothers? For all mothers who are asked such questions implying, 'just because you are working you are jeopardizing your child's future', remember, you are doing your best. You are teaching your little girl the importance of being independent, and you are teaching your little boy the importance of women's independence. And for mothers who are trying to do something of their own while being at home, ditch the guilt, embrace your strength.”

Take a look at her post here:

She has two children, son Arham and daughter Areeza.

Also Read: Chhavi Mittal, Sana Amin Sheikh, Indira Krishnan, Jiten Lalwani & More celebs at Krishnadasi launch event!

Credits :Chhavi Mittal Instagram

