Chhavi Mittal takes baby steps to feel normal post Breast Cancer surgery as she gets discharged from hospital

Chhavi Mittal has become an inspiration for many people since she opened up about her breast cancer surgery. The actress did not shy away from her difficult situation when she was diagnosed with cancer, instead, she has been facing the situation with a smile on her face. Chhavi has been regularly sharing posts about her health updates on social media. Chhavi was discharged from the hospital yesterday, and shared a reel to express her happiness about returning home. She also shared a post talking about doing small tasks to feel normal again.

In the recent post shared by Chhavi, she is seen in a very happy mood as she got discharged from the hospital. She shared a transition reel from her hospital clothes to a cute black dress. She shared in the captions, “It’s time….To go home!! I FINALLY got a discharge from the hospital today! So so sooooo homesick!”

Chhavi also talked about getting her hair shampooed and going for a little walk in an attempt to bring normality back in life. The actress shared in the captions, “As per doctor’s orders, I had gone down to the salon at the hospital to get a hair wash. He recommended that it’s safer than trying to do it myself. I agreed. I wouldn’t deny that I was nervous and unsure, but only about whether I’d be able to walk that much… I was definitely looking forward to anything that would remotely make me feel normal! Last evening I came back home and went for a late evening walk with my bestie coz again, I just wanted to feel normal. May I take a moment here and assert that cancer is not something ANYBODY is happy about getting. But if someone does get it, it shouldn’t be the reason to be morose, scared or uncertain or to stop living your life. In fact it’s all the more reason to live your life to the fullest! And for the care givers, these little things matter.. more than you think… to uplift someone’s mood and turn them away from the precipice of negativity. My surgery is behind me, I’ll take around a month to fully recover, then the treatment (chemo/radiation i don’t know yet) will begin, then the cancer meds and along with it a lifestyle change will be in order. Am I low? No. Am I up for this challenge? Hell yes! Jo hai dekhenge, aur kucch accha hi karenge! As for baby steps, I’ll get my nails done this week!”

