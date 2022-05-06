Chhavi Mittal thanks husband Mohit Hussein for being patient & caring; Shared about her Radio therapy

Chhavi Mittal opened up upon being diagnosed with Breast Cancer a few days back and she has been constantly posting updates about her health. People are sending love and best wishes to the actress for her swift and smooth recovery. The actress has a fighter spirit and it is truly admirable to see her positive energy in the posts. Chhavi Mittal went through the surgery on Monday and now she is on the path to recovery. The actress recently shared a post as she thanked her husband, Mohit Hussein for being her biggest support and caring for her endlessly.

In the post, Chhavi shared that her husband is her biggest support and appreciated his efforts during her difficult phase. The actress also gave her health update that she will not undergo chemotherapy but will be starting her Radio Therapy soon. She shared in the caption, “When the doctor told us after studying the histopathology report, that I have to be on cancer meds for the next 10 years starting today, and that one of the side effects is mood swings.. @mohithussein asked him.. “you mean even more??” Everybody laughed heartily… That’s how well he knows me, and that’s how he can make light of things! I can’t love anyone as much as I love you, and noone can love me as much as you do! You never snap (OK rarely), you are patient with me, you are caring, you are undemanding, and you are so large hearted! Like I tell you, what would I do without you! For everybody wanting to know the next steps.. I was lucky enough to dodge chemotherapy but not as lucky with Radio therapy. That begins in the last week of May. I need to raise my right arm above my head for that and hence the physiotherapy starts today. Its too too painful right now, but I’ll get there soon!”

See the post here-

Chhavi Mittal married director Mohit Hussein in 2004. The couple has a daughter Areeza and son Arham.

