Chhavi Mittal thanks well wishers for supporting her during the painful phase post Breast Cancer surgery

Chhavi Mittal spoke about being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, some days back on social media. She has been regularly posting updates about her health updates. The actress had shared about undergoing surgery on Monday and now she is going through the recovery phase. She shared her picture from the hospital and thanked fans and well-wishers for being there for her in the difficult times.

In the post shared by Chhavi Mittal, she shared about the pain she is going through and her struggle in doing simple activities. She captioned, “It’s amazing how quickly we forget pain. The pain I felt after the C section, or the one I had after an ovarian surgery years ago.. or the excruciating pain of my back injury which also healed. I’m holding on to that feeling of forgetting the pain, to focus on the time that’ll come after a few days.. coz right now there’s so much pain that no amount of pain killer is helping. What’s helping though is seeing the smiles on the faces of well wishers who are coming to visit me.. and the messages u guys are sending.. typing is a struggle rn, even double tapping the msgs, but please know that I’m reading as much as i can and thank you for that. I’ve been strictly instructed by my surgeons to not post any dance reels but not that i can rn.”

See the post here-

Chhavi Mittal rose to fame with shows Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini, Naaginn, Ek Chutki Aasman, Viraasat, Krishnadasi, and others. She co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a popular digital production company, along with her husband Mohit Hussein.

