Chhavi Mittal wishes Mohit Hussein on their 17th wedding anniversary amid her Breast Cancer recovery

Chhavi Mittal revealed her Breast Cancer diagnosis a few days ago, as shared a post on social media. She shared about her journey from the diagnosis, PET Scan to her surgery and the recovery phase. The actress is going through a painful experience but she has not lost her vigour and positive outlook toward life. The actress completed 17 years of her marriage today, though she is still recovering, she penned a special note for her husband, Mohit Hussein.

In the long post shared by Chhavi Mittal, she shared about Mohit’s meeting with her father and how he has been her constant support over the years. She captioned, “Dear @mohithussein , When you asked my father for my hand in marriage, he tried to warn you saying I fall sick frequently. He just meant regular flu, but did you ever imagine that time that I could face such scary illnesses like cancer, and you know the others? Idk if you regret it now, but I would choose you a 100 times over as my life partner coz the way you have stuck with me through everything, I don’t think anyone could’ve. Today, the bond is only getting stronger as we compete 17 years of togetherness in a hospital while my pain is reducing and the annoyingly demanding me is coming back. Now that you know about my strengths and weaknesses, can I ask for your hand for the next 17 years too? And then we’ll reassess the situation. Whatsay? I love you, tall dark n handsome! Happy anniversary!”

Chhavi Mittal was admitted to hospital few days back and she was operated on Monday. She was also visited by her friends after her surgery, and she shared a post with their pictures.

