Chhavi Mittal's selfie with husband Mohit Hussein gets photobombed by son Arham; See PIC

Actress Chhavi Mittal is a popular face of the Telly world and has worked in several TV shows. The actress recently underwent Breast Cancer surgery and fought back like a warrior. She has been sharing all the aftermath she is suffering post her surgery. On the personal front, Chhavi is married to Mohit Hussein, and they are parents to Arham and Areeza. Her family stood as a strong pillar during her illness which helped her to recover.

Chhavi has an active presence on her social media handle and she often shares details about her personal and professional life with her fans. Today the actress shared a cute selfie with her husband Mohit Hussein. The most adorable part of this picture is their son Arham photobombing their selfie. Sharing this picture with her fans, Chhavi wrote, "I was talking a selfie with the handsome man in front but tbh the cute photo bomber behind totally has my heart!!! @arhamhussein how can you always accept me the way I am!!! #inlove" Netizens have showered their immense love on Chhavi's picture.

Speaking of Chhavi's Breast cancer battle, she underwent Breast Cancer surgery on April 25. After her surgery, she penned a note and revealed that she is now "cancer-free." Soon after her discharge, the actress took baby steps toward recovery and has been sharing details on the social media platform.

Chhavi Mittal's career:

Chhavi Mittal is best-known for her roles in shows such as 'Tumhari Disha', 'Krishnadasi' and 'Ek Chutki Aasma'. She has also featured in shows such as 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann' and 'Teen Bahuraaniyaan'. She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in the film 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi'.

