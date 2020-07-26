Chhoti Sardarni fame Amal Sehrawat’s father dies of COVID 19; Says ‘Saw him once after he was tested positive’

Amal Sehrawat, who is seen in Chhoti Sardarni, has opened up on his parents battle with COVID 19 and how his father’s demise has created an unfillable void in the family.

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on mankind and has infected over 13 lakh cases across India. Not just commoners but several celebs have also been affected with the pandemic. Recently, Chhoti Sardarni fame Amal Sehrawat also faced the brunt of the pandemic as his parents were tested positive for the deadly virus. This isn’t all. The actor even lost his father lately who succumbed to the highly transmissible disease. While it has been a heartbreaking moment for Amal, he recalled his last meeting with his father which was just after the latter was tested positive for COVID 19.

During his recent interaction with Times of India, Amal revealed that his father didn’t have any symptoms of COVID 19. “My father didn't have any symptoms, we took him to the hospital for some other problem. But when they tested him for COVID-19, the reports came out positive. After that, I saw him once for a brief period. He was in the ICU all this while and finally succumbed to cardiac arrest last month. It's a void that can never be filled, but he has left us with a lot of good memories and that’s helping us to sail through this tough time.,” he added.

He further asserted that COVID 19 is an unpredictable virus and affected his parents differently. To note, Amal’s mother contracted the virus post his father’s demise. He stated, “My father couldn't survive whereas my mother, despite being diabetic, got through it. She's fine now, physically as well as mentally. My father always called her the Iron Lady of our house and he was right.”

Credits :Times Of India

