Chhoti Sardarni’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia hopes to resume shoot soon amid COVID 19 crisis: We’ve to live with it

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who plays the lead role in Chhoti Sardarni, stated that her parents are sceptical about her resuming work.

As Maharashtra government has given the industrywalas the permission to shoot in the non containment zones, several producers are looking forward to resuming the shoot of their respective shows. In fact, they have been making strategies to implement the rules and follow the guidelines on the sets to ensure the society of the cast and crew. Amid this, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who plays the lead in Colors Chhoti Sardarmi, is also hoping to get back on the sets soon as she believes that we must learn to live with this COVID 19 crisis.

Reportedly, Nimrit, who has spent her lockdown with her family in Gurugram, is now gearing up to return to Mumbai to get back to the shoot. “Yes, we are hoping to resume the shoot sometime soon. Many actors have got calls from production houses regarding this,” the actress was quoted saying in a report published in Times of India. She also asserted that she will be taking all the possible precautions which even includes avoiding meeting her family and friends.

“We have to do our best. I was just thinking the other day that after I resume work, I will avoid meeting my family and friends for a while because what if I am asymptomatic and end up passing the virus to someone,” Nimrit added.

The actress also emphasised that her parents are quite concerned about how things will be at work. Talking about the same, Nimrit said, “I understand their feelings. Having said that, this is how things are going to be for the next six months or maybe more. Until we get a vaccine, it will be like this. We have to live with it, of course taking all the necessary precautions.”

