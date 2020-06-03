Chhoti Sardarni’s Simran Sachdeva on reason behind her exit from show: One of the producers misbehaved with me

Simran Sachdeva, who is seen playing a key role in Chhoti Sardarni, has been replaced by Drishtii Garewal.

The COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has made a massive impact on the showbiz industry. After all, the industry has been on a standstill for over two months now. As a result, many shows had to be pulled down abruptly. And while the Maharashtra government has allowed the industry to resume the shooting, the producers have been gearing to up make a comeback and begin shooting for their respective shows. Interestingly, the shows are expected to witness a lot of changes post lockdown not just in the storyline but also in its cast.

While several artists have been replaced from their shows lately, Simran Sachdeva has also joined the list. The diva, who played an interesting role in Colors’ Chhoti Sardarni, has, reportedly, been replaced by Drishtii Garewal. While the makers haven’t given an exact reason for her replacement, Simran has now opened up on her exit from Chhoti Sardarni which features Avinesh Rekhi and Nirmrit Kaur Ahluwalia in the lead. In her recent conversation with Telly Chakkar, the actress stated that there were several reasons which made her leave the show. She asserted that while she was being pressurized to have a 40% cut in her fees, one of the producers had also misbehaved with her.

“There are more than one reasons for the same. Lately, the producers were pressuring me a lot to take around a 40% pay cut which is not feasible for me. Also, in the past, I’ve faced many issues with the production house regarding the payments as we weren’t paid on time. One of the producers misbehaved with me and were extremely disrespectful and rude. Now, because of the lockdown and the gap, I had the choice to continue with them or not and hence I decided to give it a pass,” Simran was quoted saying.

We wonder what the Chhoti Sardarni producers have to say in this regard.

