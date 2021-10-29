Chhoti Sarrdaarni actress Anita Raaj on being her fittest self at 59: 'I am mad when it comes to fitness'

Anita Raaj is a renowned name in the television industry and she has been working for a long time. The actress is presently seen in the popular television show Chhoti Sarrdaarni. She is a fitness inspiration for women of her age and recently opened up with ETimes TV about her fitness regime at 59. She also shared about her work on small screen and that she gives her best.

Anita shared that she is a morning person and after her Buddhist chants, she loves to hit the gym or go for a run, "Personally, I am mad when it comes to fitness. I want to stay fit for myself and not for anyone else. I truly believe a healthy mind is a healthy body. I make it a point to take out time for fitness. I am a morning person and I wake up at 5:30 and do Buddhist chanting. Post that if I am unable to go to the gym, I go for walking or running. Because for me it is important to do something for my body. If I am on a 9 am shift, I am the happiest. I make sure that there is no break in my fitness regime. I am very passionate about working out."

Talking about staying fit, Anita Raaj revealed that she became more conscious to stay fit after marriage. She said that she never had any inspiration when it comes to fitness but her mother used to do yoga. She was always inclined towards fitness. After her marriage, she became more conscious about fitness because usually people tend to forget themselves after getting married. Hence, she wanted to set an example that even after marriage one can be fit. She has always had this mindset.

When it comes to her eating habits, she said she is quite disciplined, “I have never given up anything to stay fit. I am just careful about what I eat. It’s not like, you have done a workout for 2 hours, you can eat anything and everything. You have to stay disciplined which I am and I have no regrets about it. But I also let go and have my cheat days. You should know where to stop.”



