Chhoti Sarrdaarni actress Anita Raaj tests positive for COVID-19; Reports

Chhoti Sarrdaarni fame Anita Raaj, known for essaying the role of Kulwant Kaur, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The fitness enthusiast has tested positive for the second time. The TV actress had earlier contracted the virus in October 2021.

According to the reports in ETimes, a unit hand informed, “Anita ma’am tested positive for COVID day before yesterday and has quarantined herself. The entire unit of the show underwent a test and fortunately, no one else has been infected. We have fumigated and sanitized the set. It is unfortunate that despite following all protocols and being extra careful, one of our members has tested positive for COVID. We wish her a speedy recovery.” However, Anita remained unavailable for any comment on the same, as per the reports.

In a previous interview with the leading daily, Anita spoke about her fitness regime. The popular actress had revealed that she became more conscious to stay fit after marriage. Raaj said that after her marriage, she became more conscious about fitness as usually, people tend to forget themselves after getting married. Hence, she wanted to set an example that even after marriage one can be fit. She has always had this mindset.

In the past few days, several television actors have been infected with the virus amid the Omicron scare. Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Ekta Kapoor are among others who have confirmed the same. Yesterday, Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami took to her Instagram handle and informed that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: Chhoti Sarrdaarni actress Anita Raaj on being her fittest self at 59: 'I am mad when it comes to fitness'