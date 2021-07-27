Chhoti Sarrdaarni’s Neha Narang on playing a mythological character: Challenge is to get the dialogues right

Neha Narang is known for portraying crucial characters in popular shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Chhoti Sarrdaarni, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas ki amongst others. Neha has recently resumed work after the lockdown and has started filming for her latest show Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein where she is portraying the character of Goddess Saraswati. In a recent interview with TOI, Neha spoke about the challenges she faces in terms of the safety of her son considering the threat of COVID 19. She also spoke about what she finds difficult in portraying mythological characters.

Neha spoke about recently resuming the work and said, “It’s good to be back on the sets, but I am still very careful and take every precaution possible for my son’s safety. It is for the first time that I am working in a mythological show and playing Goddess Saraswati in Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, which has been quite challenging. While I am working, my focus and attention is only on the script and getting the look right, but whenever I get a few minutes, I start wondering if I am taking all safety precautions or not.”

Neha further spoke about the challenges of portraying a mythological character and said, “I have done many social dramas on TV, so I wanted to try something different. The major challenge is to get the dialogues right as they have a lot of Sanskrit words. When we work in other shows, we have an option to improvise a bit, but when I am shooting for this show, I just go by what's written in the script. Also, none of us today speak shuddh Hindi, so getting used to speaking the dialogues with a certain fluency is difficult, but I am training myself. Also, wearing those heavy clothes, jewelry and mukut are difficult, but one gets used to it.”

