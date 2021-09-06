Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei Ep 1 Review: Paridhi’s show is about mother’s unconditional love for her lost child

Show name: Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei

Cast: Paridhi Sharma, Himanshu Malhotra, Monika Khanna and Vaishnavi Prajapati

Indian family dramas are known for their emotional touch and they do manage to touch the right chords with millions of hearts. And now, another show is set to join the list today as Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei which went on air on Star Plus. The show features Paridhi Sharma, Himanshu Malhotra, Monika Khanna and Vaishnavi Prajapati in the lead roles and happens to be an emotional family drama that has been creating a lot of buzz so far.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei started on a jovial note as the Joshi family is gearing up for their princess Payal aka Chikoo’s third birthday. They have organised a grand party for the munchkin and Nupur, Payal’s mother (played by Paridhi) has a special surprise for her darling daughter which is a special dance performance for her. But Joshi family’s life takes a drastic turn as Payal is kidnapped from the party. Despite all the attempts, Joshis fail to track their daughter. And while the rest of the family, in seven years, has come to terms with the fact that Payal is dead, Nupur still believes that she is alive and will return someday.

In fact, she also ruins the pooja organised to pray for Payal’s soul to rest in peace. On the other hand, Payal aka Chikoo is seen growing up in a slum with the mysterious woman (played by Monika Khanna) who abducted her and some other kids. She has inherited her mother’s dancing skills but is being trained to become a thief like other kids. The 10 year old girl is full of life and helpful in nature. However, the woman whom the kids refer to as mummy is a strict woman who doesn’t shy away when it comes to punishing the kids. Now it will be interesting to see if Nupur will be able to track her daughter in the upcoming episode.

Interestingly, Paridhi Sharma, who has won hearts with her stint in Patiala Babes, is once again reprising the role of a mother in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei and is undoubtedly touching hearts with her stint. Besides, her onscreen equation with Himanshu, who plays her husband, is also grabbing attention. On the other hand, Monika Sharma is nailing it in the negative character. Not to forget, Vaishnavi’s energetic entry as a Chikoo the dancing star will leave you spellbound. While the show appears to be a roller coaster ride of emotions with its own twists, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is coming as a breath of fresh air among the usual love story dramas. It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the coming episodes.

