Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei: Makers plan to feature Mithun Chakraborty & Govinda for the next promo

A promo of the new show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is already out and it has added excitement among viewers. The show features Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati in the lead roles. And now, the reports are coming in that the makers are planning to rope in two Bollywood actors Mithun and Govinda for the next promo. The final decision has not been taken till now on this. To note, the show is about a beautiful story mother and daughter relationship.

According to the source, “Mithun and Govinda are considered as the dancing legends of Bollywood! Since dance is an important element in the show, the makers thought of no one better than the dancing superstars themselves to associate with for the new promo of the show. Mithun Da and Govinda are known to create a unique aura and magic on screen and we are sure this association is going to be a huge one. The makers are still mulling over on who to associate with however seeing one of them on-screen will be an exciting treat to watch”.

Coming back to the promo, the video narrates an intriguing storyline of a mother-daughter duo who are separated from each other and find a common connection through dance.

Recently, actress Paridhi Sharma, who’s known for playing ‘Jodha Bai’ in the series ‘Jodha Akbar’, spoke about her character and said that it is an emotional journey for her. “I am looking forward to this new venture and hope that the audience likes it,” she added.

