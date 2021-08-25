Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei: Mithun Chakraborty lights up the screen in new show’s latest PROMO; WATCH

Star Plus is back with a new show called, ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’, and the promos for the same look really interesting and promising. The serial will portray the story of a loving bond between a mother and daughter who are physically away but are connected through their common love for dance. Star Plus shared the latest promo of the show tonight and it had a sweet surprise for the viewers – non-other than the Disco Dancer himself, Mithun Chakraborty.

In the promo, we can see Mithun Chakraborty reminiscing about his childhood, which he spent in a small house in a small village. The veteran actor goes on to say that he did have a big dream, fulfilling which only required two feet. Like him, Chikoo too wants to take a leap of faith, he says. Chikoo only has her love for dance, and by supporting her, she might make it out of her unfortunate circumstances and be close to success as well as her mother, Mithun Da says. We also see Chikoo and the yesteryear actor shake a leg to his famous number, ‘I am a Disco Dancer’.

Star Plus shared the latest promo on its official Instagram handle with the caption, “Dil mein dance ka junoon aur aankhon mein apni Mummy ka intezaar! Aaiye dekhte hain Mithun Da ke saath, kaisa hoga #ChikooKiChhalaang. Dekhiye, #ChikooKiMummyDurrKei, ek nayi kahaani, 6 September se, Shaam 6 baje sirf StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par.”

Watch the latest promo for Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei here:

Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati will star as leads on the show. Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei will air at 6 pm on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar from September 6th.

ALSO READ: Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei: Makers plan to feature Mithun Chakraborty & Govinda for the next promo