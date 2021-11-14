Children’s Day 2021: Malaika Arora rejoices as little fan pulls her cheeks on the sets of India’s Best Dancer

Every year November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Fondly referred to as Chacha Nehru, the great leader considered children as the greatest strength of a nation. Hence, to commemorate his special bond with children, his birth date was announced was chosen to be celebrated as Bal Diwas in the country. Now, on the special occasion, Malaika Arora shared an adorable clip with her little fans on social media.

The clip was captured on the sets of her dance reality TV show, India’s Best Dancer. In the video, Malaika can be seen interacting with her little fans, however, what caught out attention was the moment when a little fan pulls the diva’s cheeks adorably. Malaika enjoyed the sweet gesture and reverted back by doing the same thing to her little fans. In the end, Malaika engulfed all the tiny children present in front of her in a warm hug. Needless to say, it is one of the cutest things you’ll watch on the internet today.

This comes just a day after Malaika Arora caught the attention of paparazzi as she stepped out in the city of dreams on Saturday night. The actor opted for a bodycon dress, proving the power of bold hues that caught our eye. The OG fashionista, fitness enthusiast and yogini flaunted her curves with her risque look as she left the fashion police completely stunned.

On the professional front, Malaika often makes headlines for her stint in reality TV shows including India’s Best Dancer and Supermodel of the Year. Along with this, Malaika is a major fitness enthusiast. Time and again, the diva urges her fans to follow a healthy lifestyle with her yoga-related posts. Currently, she is judging another season of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, whereas Maniesh Paul is seen hosting the show.

