Children’s Day 2021: Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor share glimpse of baby daughter Anaya

Every year November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Fondly referred to as Chacha Nehru, the great leader considered children as the greatest strength of a nation. Hence, to commemorate his special bond with children, his birth date was announced was chosen to be celebrated as Bal Diwas in the country. Now, on the special occasion, TV couple Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of their baby daughter Anaya online among fans.

The couple made it a point to hide their daughter’s face to protect the identity of their child. But father Shaheer went on to pen a heartwarming note to mark the occasion. He said, “Happy children’s day. Let’s take a pledge today to protect our planet for our children and the future generations. We are at the tipping point and if we don’t act now, it will be too late. Do the best you can. Educate ur self and understand how can u make a difference. On the other hand, wife Ruchikaa said, “Happy Children’s Day to all my babiesssss. You’ll fill my heart, my world and my life with so much love #TrueLove looks like this #happychildrensday And of course today is an excuse to post all these amazing pictures and just be sappu.”

Mahabharat star Shaheer Sheikh got hitched with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor last year. The couple announced the marriage news officially via social media on November 27. The couple opted for a court marriage, post which they reportedly flew down to Shaheer’s hometown Jammu. While announcing the news, Shaheer Sheikh wrote on Instagram, “indagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar...Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar”. Ruchikaa too shared a candid photo of the newlyweds and captioned it as, “Off on an adventure called Forever”.

