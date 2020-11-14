Children’s Day: Karishma Tanna on her childhood filmy days: Nothing's more beautiful than growing up carefree

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Karishma Tanna has opened up about her filmy childhood days. Here’s what she said.

Children’s Day is one such occasion that holds a special place for everyone. No matter how successful one becomes, the childhood memories will always be etched in our hearts forever. And so is the case with popular television actress Karishma Tanna, who still wants to keep her 'childhood traits' alive in her. To note, Karishma is one of the most popular television actresses and she has been a part of many hit daily soaps. She made her debut with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001 and since then she is unstoppable.

Today, on the occasion of Children’s Day, Karishma opened up about her childhood days and revealed that since childhood, she has always been a filmy kid. She told Pinkvilla that as a child she was very 'bubbly and expressive' who used to take her mumma’s makeup and clothes to dress pretty like actresses in Hindi songs. The winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 said, “As a child I was very bubbly, expressive and always on the go. I would love to dance to hindi songs in my room and try to dress up in the best way I possibly could with all my moms clothes and makeup to look like all the pretty actresses in those songs, not caring about who was watching or not, and this carefree attitude I feel has stuck with me through my growing up years.”

She added, “I personally always want to keep these traits alive in me, because I have inherited them from my childhood and I feel that there is nothing more beautiful than growing up with such open & carefree qualities.”

On the work front, Karishma Tanna won reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Talking about her film career, she made her Bollywood debut with 2006 flick Dosti: Friends Forever. She was seen in the comedy film Grand Masti. Besides this her performance in Rajkumar Hirani's biopic of Sanjay Dutt titled Sanju was also noteworthy.

