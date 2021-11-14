Children's Day 2021: Shreya Patel to Muskan Bamne, 5 popular child artists from TV shows

Children’s day is a special day, which is celebrated every year by children all over the country. In the television industry, there are numerous child artists who have made their mark with their acting chops. From Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Anandi in Balika Vadhu, the actors made their role iconic and received lots of appreciation from the audience. On the special occasion of Children’s Day, here are some of the popular child artists in the ongoing TV shows.

Vidhaan Sharma in Yeh Hai Chaahatein- The actor plays the role of Saaransh in the show. He is the adopted son of the couple and is seen playing a vital role in the show.

Shreya Patel in Balika Vadhu- The actress plays the lead role of Anandi in the show. This is the second season of the hit show Balika Vadhu. It is shown that she gets married at a very young age and how she struggles in her everyday life.

Aleena Lambe in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3- The adorable child artist plays the role of Suhaana in the third season of the popular show. She plays the daughter of the leads Dev and Sonakshi.

Sheehan Kapahi in Wagle ki Duniya: The show is a reboot of a classic show and Sheehan plays the role of Atharva Wagle. He is shown to be a very naughty, yet smart child, who is given good values by his parents.

Muskan Bamne in Anupamaa- The actress received a lot of fame from her role of Pakhi in Anupamaa. She is shown to be an innocent and emotional girl, who struggles with the divorce of her parents.

