Choti Sarrdaani SPOILER ALERT: Meher gets arrested

Choti Sarrdaarni's viewers are in for a new twist with Meher getting arrested. Read on to know the latest spoiler right here.

Choti Sarrdaarni's interesting twists and turns are keeping the audience glued to the screens. The track of Meher and Param's transplant surgery track was a nail-biting one. And now, the makers have more twists. In the last episode, we saw that Sarab and Meher shared some romantic moments as they were getting ready for the inauguration of the children's hospital. Harleen, who was very excited about the opening as she thought it will be named after her, cut the ribbon, however, she was disappointed when she saw Meher and Param's statue. Sarabjit revealed that the name of the hospital will be as Choti Sardarni. He added that his wife Meher is a Choti Sardarni in his eyes and she has earned the title because of her courage and honesty. He later went on and explained why Meher deserved the title and media started clicking their pictures.

Speaking of the upcoming track, we will see that Meher, who recently got a grand welcome and sweet surprise by Sarab as she named the hospital after her, will be arrested. Sarab will be clueless and he will start researching why she has been put behind the bars. Sarab will finally find out the reason and he will be very shocked to know. Is it Harleen who has put Meher behind the bars? Or is it related to Manav's death? Only time will tell.

Check out the recap of the show right below:

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More