Choti Sarrdaarni actor Avinesh Rekhi talks about excitement on shoot resuming, necessary precautions and more

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Avinesh Rekhi is excited about the shoot resuming soon and while the actor wishes to get back on the sets, he is aware of the necessary precautions that one will have to take.

The Maharashtra government has given permission to kickstart the shooting of television shows and that has definitely come across like a wave of happiness for everyone who has been waiting to work and also, for shows to go back on-air. And among the shows that will be kickstarting its shoot, also happens to be Choti Sarrdaarni featuring Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur in the lead roles. In a recent chat with an entertainment portal, the actor got talking about the show's shoot and his excitement about the same.

The actor went on to reveal that the shooting is likely to start by June 15 and added how he is excited to get back on the sets. He says that the show had a lot of soul and hence everyone has been missing the show and how he keeps getting feedback from near and dear ones. He also added how he keeps asking about the shoots resuming and stated that necessary precautions have to be taken and the disinfection, as well as sanitisation of the sets, will have to be done for everyone's safety.

He also spoke about his preparedness for the shoot to resume and the guidelines to be followed, he said that at the end of the day, these guidelines have been made is going to become the new normal until COVID 19 goes away or a vaccine is found. He further quips that it is important to have to adopt the approach and while no one was prepared for it, this is the new set up and we don't know anything because this is a first for everyone.

None the less, the actor says that he is sure that everyone will follow the rules and keep up with the precautions including doing their own makeup, avoiding contact with others, and follow distancing as required. He says that when they won't be shooting they will have to be in their makeup rooms and everything else will have to be taken care of depending on the situation.

ALSO READ: Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sehrawat's building sealed after a person tested positive for COVID 19

Credits :TOI

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×