Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni tests positive for COVID 19; Shooting of the show comes to a halt

Just a week ago, some team members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Now, Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni is diagnosed with COVID-19 and the shoot of the show has been stopped.

The threat of the novel Coronavirus is getting bigger in India with each passing day. The number of COVID-19 cases has been spiking at a fast pace. Just a week ago, some team members from the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tested positive for Coronavirus, now another actor has been detected with the disease. We're talking about Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni. Krishna plays the role of Rubinder Bajwa aka Robbiie (Harleen's husband) on the show and has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 recently.

According to a report in a leading entertainment portal, Krishna's COVID-19 test results came positive, and the shootings of Choti Sarrdaarni have been stopped after his infection. A reliable source informed the portal that Krishna has tested positive for the virus, and the shoot has come to a halt on the set. The set will be sanitized thoroughly, and shootings will resume after three days according to the process. The makers of the TV shows, actors, and crew members are putting their best foot forward to run things smoothly while taking safety precautions. However, the COVID-19 battle is getting rather intense for the entertainment world.

Talking about Choti Sarrdaarni, the show premiered on 1 July 2019. And it has been keeping viewers hooked with innumerable and interesting twists and turns. The Colors TV show stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Meher), Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjit) and Kevina Tak (Param) in the lead roles.

While YRKKH's Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, have tested COVID-19 positive and undergoing treatment, Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) tested negative, and have begun shooting for new episodes with adequate precautions.

