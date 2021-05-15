Choti Sarrdaarni actress Abhilasha Jakhar & Vineet Kumar Chaudhary cherish the birth of their ‘little prince’

Choti Sarrdaarni fame Abhilasha Jakhar is very happy with the birth of her baby boy and shares the news on her social media.

The TV actress Abhilasha Jakhar and hubby Vineet Kumar Chaudhary had a baby boy on May 14, 2021. The actress’ happiness knows no bounds as she shared the news on her social media about the birth of her baby boy. Abhilasha plays the role of Amrita in the popular TV show Choti Sarrdaarni. She is married to Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, who became popular from the show 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein'. He married his long-term girlfriend Abhilasha Jakhar in December 2017.

The actress shared the news on her social media as she wrote in the post, “14.05.2021 when our lil Prince came to us @vineetkumar03 #sonshine Daddy & mumma promise to love you , take care of you & guide you through the rest of your life. #bestdayever #bestfeelingever #iloveyou #loveofmylife #myeverything.”

They have received numerous wishes for becoming parents, Nimrit Kaur Ahluvalia said, “I can’t wait to see him. I’m a Massi now”. Monika Khanna wrote, “Yeyyyyyyyy!!!!!! Congratulations abhi and Vineet.....super happy for both of you.....”. Sachin Chhabra wrote, “Congratulations” and Neha Narang wrote, “Congratulations Lots of love and blessings for lil one.”

The couple dated for 6 years and after that, they got married in 2017, in a closed affair with friends and family. Vineet was last seen in the popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, where he played the role of an obsessive lover. He has worked in other TV shows like Naagin 2 and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

