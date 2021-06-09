Choti Sarrdaarni completes 500 episodes; Nimrit Kaur & Avinesh Rekhi thank fans for showering love on them

The show Choti Sarrdaarni has added another feather to its cap. The cast and crew members are very happy after the show completes 500 episodes

The Colors channel's much-loved show Choti Sarrdaarni has achieved a new milestone. The whole cast and crew members are very happy as the show has completed 500 episodes. A perfect mix of love, drama, action, Meher (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and Sarabji's (Avinesh Rekhi) starrer has been entertaining audiences to the fullest. Their unique love story and powerful bond have won millions of hearts. From falling in love to falling apart and after all, coming back together fighting all the odds, this duo has shown the true power of love.

In an interview, the lead actress said, “Meher's character got me so much love and appreciation from the viewers and I am thankful to each and everyone for that. The cast and crew of the show have been extremely supportive through highs and lows and it's all our hard work that makes celebrations and milestones even sweeter. We promise to keep entertaining the viewers and achieving newer milestones as Meher and Sarab’s journey will once again take an interesting turn."

On the other hand, Avinesh said, “It has been a remarkable journey and I have savored every bit of it. As we hit this new milestone, I want to thank everyone who has helped us in this endeavor. I want to thank the fans of the show who have stood by us like a rock and have become a part of our lives. To all those fans, I want to say that there is so much more coming their way in Choti Sarrdaarni, so please continue showering us with your blessings as we aim to achieve more of such special milestones.``

The cast and crew celebrated by wearing customized t-shirts marking special the occasion and also cut the cake.

Also Read: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to return to Choti Sarrdaarni post break; To resume shooting soon

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×