Choti Sarrdaarni: Harleen turns vicious again; Plans against Meher

Choti Sarrdaarni is gearing up for new twists and turns after Meher and Param's transplant surgery track. In the last episodes, we saw that Meher's health was very critical and she almost died after donating her part of liver to Param. However, with God's blessings, Meher gets her conscious back. We also saw how Meher, Param and Sarab got a huge welcome by Harleen and other family members.

Speaking of the upcoming episode, Harleen, who is not happy with Sarab’s decision to name the hospital after Meher will sit and plot with Kulwant about their election party ticket. Sarab will dismiss Harleen’s and Kulwant’s suggestion about sourcing medicines for the pharmacy and will go ahead Meher’s opinion. Harleen will again turn vicious and will plan to take Meher down. Speaking of the show, the same is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment.

