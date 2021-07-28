Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia excited & emotional about leap: Still taking time to let go of Meher

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who has become a household name with Choti Sarrdaarni, is making the headlines for the new twist in the show. For the uninitiated, the renowned family drama has taken a massive leap of late which has changed the plot of the show. While Nimrit, who played the lead role of Meher in the show earlier, has been retained as the lead and will be seen as Seher post leap, other actors like Avinesh Rekhi and Anita Raj have bid adieu to Choti Sarrdaarni.

Needless to say, it is an overwhelming moment for Nimrit wherein she is excited about the new twist in the story, it is difficult for her to let go of her co-stars at the same time. Talking about the same, the actress told ETimes, “I’ve played Meher for 2 years and I loved her. I am so close to the entire cast that it is very difficult to sort of disconnect immediately. There have been moments when I was shooting for Meher and work was simultaneously happening on Saher. I felt so helpless and wondered why this was happening? I didn’t want people to go. But I am sure that’s how everybody sitting on the top of the channel, the creative team, the producers, everybody feels the same. I also understand that when there is a beginning to a story there’s also an end to it. You can’t keep stretching it. The story we have introduced is a very fresh story, new point of view. I am still taking my time to let go of Meher. My excitement came in the day before yesterday when I had wrapped up the entire shoot of Meher. More than the excitement it was a kind of responsibility that kicked in. I realised that it’s just me who’s left here and I have these new people and a great story, so what do we do about this. Either I could sit here and mourn and not be focused or I can take on this responsibility which I am very grateful for. It speaks volumes of the trust and the faith that the makers have shown in me.”

This isn’t all. Nimrit is also of the opinion that with Avinesh and Anita’s exit, she has the onus of the show on her shoulders. “All of a sudden from being a junior on the show, I’ve become the most senior. I am trying to get into the groove of it. I know that it is now my responsibility to be with my cast,” she added. She also mentioned that the entire cast was in tears during the last day of the shoot. Nimrat stated, “I started crying and getting emotional from the time I learnt about the leap. I started mourning weeks in advance. I was getting affected the most because I knew everyone was going. It hit me before all of them. I would take my moments of feeling low and crying.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nimrit RECALLS first meeting with Choti Sarrdaarni co star Avinesh; Says ‘Had no idea who he was’