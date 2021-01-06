Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Kaur hopes the show encourages victims to take a stand against domestic violence

In the coming days, we will see Meher taking a firm stand and raising her voice against domestic violence in Choti Sarrdaarni. Read on further to know what Nimrit Kaur has to say about the show’s current track.

Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the most popular shows currently running on television and is loved by the masses for obvious reasons. It has been ruling the TRP charts ever since it went on air. The popular show will be witnessing many surprising twists and turns in the coming days that will surely keep the audience on the edge of their seat. In the coming episode, will see Meher, played by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tackling the issue of domestic violence that she sees around her and will be taking a firm stand against it.

In the current track of the show, Meher is seen making all possible efforts to unmask Tarkash who has been violent towards his wife Arti. While Sarabjit will refuse to believe her, she will try hard to expose Tarkash.

When quizzed Nimrit about her views on the current track of the show, she shared, “Domestic violence is a very serious issue that women face even today. Being a lawyer myself, I have met women who have been victims of domestic violence. I take pride in the fact that our show is highlighting such an important social issue. I hope it encourages many other victims like Aarti to come forward and take a stand as #RespectMatters.”

Meanwhile, in the coming episode, Sarabjit, played by Avinesh Rekhi will be seen telling his wife Meher that he knows Tarkash very well and that he cannot do wrong. To Tarkash’s surprise, Meher brings Arti and shows her injured face to them. Sarabjit gets shocked as Meher gives a tight slap to Tarkash for torturing Arti.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Sarabjit & Meher's Bollywood inspired consummation scene will make you curious

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×