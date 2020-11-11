Choti Sarrdaarni: Sachal Tyagi RETURNS to Avinesh Rekhi, Nimrit Ahluwalia's show; Here's the twist in the plot

Actor Sachal Tagyi, who played the role of Pathak in Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni is all set to make a comeback on the show. Here's how the story will change after his return in the Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia starrer.

Choti Sarrdaarni is counted amongst the most popular shows on Indian Television. The Colors TV drama starring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Meher), Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjit), and Kevina Tak (Param) in the lead roles has been keeping viewers hooked since its inception. With its intriguing twists and turns, Choti Sarrdaarni has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. It is loved so much that it took the fifth spot on the TRP list last time.

Now, Choti Sarrdaarni fans are going to get another surprise cum shock in the upcoming episodes. The viewers will see the return of an important character on the show soon. We're talking about Sachal Tyagi, who played the role of Pathak on the show. Yes, Sachal is returning to Choti Sarrdaarni, and his comeback will bring about some major changes and unexpected twists in the plot. It is already known Pathak (Sachal) is a politician who planned to play a 'big game' with Sarabjit after joining his political party. But, Meher exposed him, resulting in the failure of his plans. Pathak was also arrested by the police.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Choti Sarrdaarni’s Nimrit: Came to Mumbai as I was shortlisted for a film; TV wasn’t on my mind

However now, Pathak will make a grand and dramatic re-entry in Sarab and Meher's life. As you might have expected, Pathak will return to take revenge on the duo and has already planned to hurt them. In an attempt to avenge himself, Pathak will threaten to kidnap both the kids, Param and Karan. He will plan to ruin Sarab and Meher's happiness by threatening to harm their children.

Well, with the re-entry of Sachal Tyagi, the main antagonist, the story is sure going to take a massive turn. It would be interesting to see how Sarab and Mehere will fight Pathak back and save the kids. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya retain their spots; Choti Sarrdaarni outdoes Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IWB Buzz

Share your comment ×