Choti Sarrdaarni: Salman Khan breaks into an impromptu gig as he promotes Dabangg 3

Choti Sarrdaarni cast shoots with Salman Khan and Dabangg 3 cast as part of promotions. Check it out.

has been on a spree when it comes to promoting his movie Dabangg 3 which is the third film in the actiln franchise. The movie, also starring , Saiee Manjrekar and others, is slated to release on December 20, 2019. Salman recently dropped in on the sets of Colors’ popular show Choti Sarrdaarni along with Sonakshi and Saiee and broke into an impromptu gig as he shot with the actors and crew.

Choti Sarrdaarni actors Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi shared a couple of pictures with the superstar and the cast. They could seemingly not contain their happiness over this and we can absolutely understand the excitement. The show is currently one of the highest rated shows on Indian Television and have been giving all the other shows a tough competition. The show started on a rather average note to top the TRP charts most recently. Thanks to the TRPs, Salman Khan and team came to visit them for Dabangg 3 promotions.

The show is based in the heartlands of Punjab’s Sardool Garh, and traces the life of Meher Dhillon (played by Nimrit Kaur). Meher is a level headed Punjabi girl who dreams of a perfect life with Manav (played by Hitesh Bharadwaj), the one she loves. But all her dreams and hopes crash due to some circumstances created by Meher’s mother, Kulwant (played by Anita Raj).

About the show, Nimrit had earlier said, “This is going to be a reminder that don’t treat your girls lesser than boys, and this is not just a reminder to the girls to be strong but to everybody that let your girls chase their dream”.

Credits :Instagram

Read More