Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti, Bepanah Pyaarr and Bahu Begum actors all set to ring in New Year's with Wakhra Swag

Be ready to ring in New Year's with the cast of your favourite show Choti Sarrdaarni, Vidya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki, Shubharambh, Bepanah Pyaarr, and Bahu Begum as they spread their Wakhra Swag. See pictures inside.

It is finally time to bid adieu to the year 2019 and open arms to embrace 2020. While some have plans to party with their pals, some others like to spend it in front of their TV sets with their favourite actors. And if you fall in the latter category, then rejoice as Colors TV is all set to make your year ending a tad bit special and exciting. Ask how? Well, your favourite TV celebrities from popular serials will help make your New Years bigger and better.

Stars from Choti Sarrdaarni, Vidya, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki, Shubharambh, Bepanah Pyaarr, and Bahu Begum, will be there to ring in the New Years with you. Yes, the lead actors from the above all these will perform on iconic numbers to entertain you and make your 31st December night a memorable one. From Mehar and Sarabjit unleashing their classic tale to love to Heer playing cupid in Saumya and Harman's lovey-dovey dance, from Raja fulfilling Rani’s camel ride wish to Vidya grooving like a free and energetic bird and from Noor and Shayra's brewing closeness to Pragati spending some quality time with Raghbir, the night is going to be full of ll the fun, dance, and music.

Take a look at some mesmerizing pictures from the big 31st night:

All this and much more you can you can expect from the big night. So, don't forget to tune into to Colors on 31st December 2019 starting 7 pm to celebrate your New Year. Which reel-life couples performance are you excited to watch? Let us know in the comment section below.

