Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Kulwant and Harleen plan to separate Meher and Sarab

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Kulwant and Harleen will join hands to take revenge from Meher and Sarab. Here's what will happen.

Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjit Singh Gill) and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Meher Kaur Dhillon) starrer Colors TV popular drama, Choti Sarrdaarni is running high on drama. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to grab audiences attention, and it is evident from its TRP numbers. In this weeks TRP chart, Choti Sarrdaarni took a massive jump as it positioned itself on spot 3, leaving many top shows behind. Well, it looks like Meher and Sarab's magical chemistry is winning people's heart and slowly making a special place.

In the latest episode we saw that while closeness between Meher and Sarab is growing, Kulwant and Harleen are left disappointed. Well, Kulwant is angry and upset that Jaga got the ticket in the elections as her name was removed from the candidate list. While Kulwant feels that Harleen was the one to cute her name, she reveals that it was done by Sarab on Meher's order. Kulwant gets shocked to know about the truth and feels betrayed. She leaves the premises thinking why would her daughter do this to her.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Harleen will be seen showing utmost care towards Meher and try to convince her to go back to her maternal home for the delivery,. She will influence her to get her first child delivered with her family. Kulwant will also join hands with Harleen in a bid to get Meher and Sarab separated and take revenge. Later, it will be seen that Meher tells Sarab that she wants to go to her family’s house, leaving him completely shocked.

It would be interesting to see if Kulwant actually takes Meher back in the house or will plot an evil plan against her? Will Sarab and Param be able to stop Meher? Will Harleen be successful in her plan? What will happen next? Only time will tell, until then stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

