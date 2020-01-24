Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Meher and Param are safe after undergoing surgery

Much to fans' surprise, Meher's health will be stable post-surgery. We will also see that Param's health is also stable and he will be on the road to recovery.

Choti Sarrdaarni is high on drama. While Sarab is already tensed with Param's health being critical and donor backing out last minute, he faced another situation when Meher got stuck inside the lift. Meher was using the lift to go to some other floor to undergo tests before the transplant surgery. For the unversed, Sarab was not at all ready for Meher donating liver as she is pregnant and the doctor had said that there is just a 1 percent chance of her to survive.

Speaking of the upcoming track, even after going against Sarab's will to donate a part of the liver, Meher will undergo the surgery and Param will be saved. However, Meher's health will deteriorate as she is pregnant. Sarab will be tensed for her now and will be praying for her out of the critical situation. Much to fans' happiness, Meher's health will become stable.

Check out the recap right below:

What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More