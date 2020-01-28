Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Meher and Param get a grand welcome by Harleen and others

Meher and Param will get a warm and grand welcome from none other than Harleen. Yes, you read it right! Read on to know more about the latest spoiler.

Choti Sarrdaarni has been high on drama since Param and Meher's surgery track. In the last episode, we saw that Meher and Param's transplant surgery was a success. However, Meher's health became critical. She was even declared dead by the doctors, however, she came back to life as Param and Sarab prayed for her.

Speaking of the upcoming track, Sarab will bring Meher and Param from hospital to home. They will come home to see that their home is beautifully decked up. Their house will be decorated with flowers and they will have a party. They will receive a warm and grand welcome from Harleen and other family members. We will also see some jovial moments between Sarab, Meher and Param. Sarab and Meher will realize their love for each other, however, they will not tell anything to each other.

Check out the recap of the show right below:

What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More