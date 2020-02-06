Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Meher and Sarab romance each other; Here's what will happen

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Meher and Sarabjit will be seen sharing some romantic moments with each other. Here's what will happen.

Choti Sarrdaarni starring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Meher), Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjit) and Kevina Tak (Param) is churning out some interesting episodes. Now, love is soon going to to take over Meher and Sarab's life. Well, if you've been a regular follower of the show, you might be knowing that Sarab and Meher's closeness is increasing with each passing day. A loving Sarab is taking utmost care of Meher during her pregnancy. He is making sure that she faces no difficulty at all. To tackle her mood swings, Sarab also arranged for a movie date with her. On the other hand, differences between Kulwant and Sarab are increasing due to the elections. While Kulwant was excited to the party ticket, Meher asked Sarab to erase her name from the candidates list itself.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, love will start blooming between Meher and Sarab. Meher will be overwhelmed to receive so much affection and respect from Sarab. She will be seen getting happy for his sweet gestures. Now, it will so happen that Sarab will get hurt in the back, and Meher will come to his rescue. She will not be able to see Sarab in pain. She will make a herbal medicine herself in the traditional way to heal him. Sarab will take off his shirt and Meher will feel shy and awkward while applying the ointment. However, she will apply it with utter love and concern. This is when the two will come close to each other and share some romantic moments with each other.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Meher and Sarab together? Do you think love will again bloom between them? Let us know in the comment section below.

