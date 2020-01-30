Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Meher and Sarab share cute and romantic moments

Choti Sarrdaarni viewers will soon witness some cute and romantic moments that will be shared between Sarab and Meher. Read on to know more.

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the most-watched shows and soaring TRPs are proof of the same. The last track of Param and Meher's transplant surgery track kept the audience hooked to the screens. In the last episode, we saw that Param, Sarab and Meher got a grand welcome from Harleen and other family members. Sarab, later, announced that on the occasion of his father's birth anniversary, they will inaugurate the children's hospital and he also said that he will also reveal the name. We also saw how Harleen got super excited as she thinks Sarab will name the hospital after her name.

Speaking of the upcoming track, we will see Sarab and family members gearing up for the launch of the hospital. Sarab and Meher will be seen twinning in black outfits. In the new episode, we will see that Meher would be expecting Sarab to praise her look, however, Sarab will make fun of her and they will indulge in cute banter. They will also share some romantic moments as well. We also reported that Sarab will reveal that the hospital is named after Meher, his wife and this will piss off Harleen. She will come up with a new plan to take Meher down. Speaking of the show, the same premiered on July 1 last year. The daily soap stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi in the lead roles.

Check out the recap video right here:

