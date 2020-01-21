Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Meher to be in a critical condition after donating her liver to Param

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the popular TV shows. The series is currently high on drama with Meher donating her liver to Param.

In the last episode of Choti Sarrdaarni we saw that Meher, Dr. Sanjana and Sarabjit were dressed as clowns and attended Param's picnic so that they can keep an eye on Param. Later, we saw that Param was feeling uneasy and Sarab and Meher got super tensed. They all rushed to all hospitals as he needed to be operated urgently. As we reported earlier, the donor will back out and the doctor will recommend the surgery asap as Param's condition will get critical.

Speaking of the upcoming track, we will see Meher will donate her liver to Param even though she is pregnant. However, the doctor will tell them that it will be very risky for Meher as she she is pregnant. Post the operation, Meher's life will be critical. Sarab will be fearing to lose her and will not be able to concentrate on Param's recovery. Will Meher survive? Only time will tell.

