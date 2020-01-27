Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Meher becomes unconscious and falls in Param's arms; Is he able to save her?

The upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni is going to take an emotional turn. Here's what is going to happen in Meher and Sarabjit's life.

Colors TV's popular show Choti Sarrdaarni starring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi and Kevina Tak is gearing up for some high-voltage drama. If you're a regular follower of the show, you will know that problems in Meher and Sarabjit's life never seem to end. According to the current track, Seema, Param's done ran away at the time of surgery. With no other option left at her disposal, Meher decides to become Param's donor and save his life. She learns that Param has a tumor in the liver and he needs a transplant. Yes, Meher donates a part of her liver to Param. Though Param tries to stop her from doing so, as she is pregnant and it will only create more complications for her, but she pays no heed to him. Despite the danger, Meher goes for the donor's operation. While she gives life to Param, she invites problem for herself.

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Meher will fall into a critical condition. The doctor will say that there are only one percent chances of her surviving. Yes, in a bid to save Param's life, Meher pushes her self into death like situation. She sinks and falls unconscious in Param's arms. She closes her eyes and breathes her last. It would be interesting to see if Param be able to save her life? What will happen next? Will this be the end of Meher and Sarabjit’s relationship.

Check out the promo right below:

For the unversed, there is also going to be a new entry in show. Mala Salariya will be entering to play a pivotal role. Her entry will affect Sarabjit, Param, and Meher's lives. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below. ALSO READ: Choti Sarrdaarni's Meher, Sarabjit and others celebrate the festival of Lohri; View Pic



