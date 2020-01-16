Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Meher to donate her liver to Param

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the popular TV shows and the TRP charts are proof of the same. Read on to know that the latest spoiler.

In the last episode, we saw that Dr. Sanjana telling Sarab that his tissue has not matched with Param and he can't donate his liver to his son Param. Meanwhile, Meher is confused about Sanjana and Sarab. And Sarab was very frustrated as he was unable to find donors for his son. Speaking of the upcoming track, Meher will risk her and her child's life by donating her liver to Param. She will learn that Param has a tumor in the liver and he needs a transplant immediately. We also learned that there will be a new entry in the show.

Yes, Mala Salariya will be entering Choti Sardarni for a vital role and her entry will affect Sarabjit, Param, and Meher's lives.

She was earlier seen in Saubhagyavati Bhava and Mahakumbh.

