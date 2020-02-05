Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Meher to get upset as Harleen plans to separate her and Sarabjit

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, discussions about Meher's baby shower will happen, but she will be upset because of Sarabjit. Here's what will happen.

Colors TV's popular show Choti Sarrdaarni starring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Meher), Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjit) and Kevina Tak (Param) is gearing up for some high-voltage drama. If you're a follower, you might know that Sarab and Meher are coming close to each other. In the latest episode we saw how Sarabjit and Meher shared a funny banter with each other. He also made her sleep peacefully in the bed, taking utmost care of her health. On the other hand, Kulwant is also putting her best foot forward to make Meher feel special and loved. She wishes to prove that she cares for Meher more than Sarab would.

Remember how in the previous episodes Sarabjit opposed Kulwant's wishes to keep Meher at the maternal place until her delivery? Well, he had left the decision entirely on Meher, as she's going to be the mother of the child, and has the right to choose for her own. Now in the upcoming episodes, Rovi, Harleen and Dolly will discuss about Meher's baby-shower and plan for the same. They will also want Meher to go back to Kulwant's house for her delivery. All the three ladies will try to influence Meher about the same and plan to get her separated from Sarab.

After listening to their opinions, Meher will be in a dilemma. She will get restless and upset as she thinks about getting separated from Param and Sarabjit. Though she keeps denying everything, but she will start developing feelings for Sarab. She will not want to leave them as she loves both Param and Sarab dearly.

Now it would be interesting to see if Meher will leave Param and Sarab for Kulwant's love? Will Harleen, Rovi and Dolly be successful in their plan to get Meher and Sarab separated? Only time will tell. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

