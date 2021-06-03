Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler Alert: Meher gets a list of suspects in truck accident case

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Mehr is likely to inch closer in exposing the culprits of the truck accident.

Colors TV’s popular show Choti Sarrdaarni, starring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi and Anita Raaj in the lead, has been among the most popular family dramas on Indian television. The show has been winning a lot of attention since its beginning courtesy its unique storyline and the ensemble of cast. And while Choti Sarrdaarni has been known for its nail biting twists in the storyline, the upcoming episode of the show will also witness a new turn as Mehr (played by Nimrit) will get a clue about the truck accident.

This will happen during the mehendi celebration. Kulwant (played by Anita) has been behind the truck accident and she has been trying hard to keep her deed a secret. However, during the function, she will bump into a man who will end up dropping a file from his hand. As the man will collect the while, Kulwant will be shocked to read the cover of the file which says, ‘Detective Negi, Investigating truck accident’. To note, the file will have the name of the four aspects of the truck accident. While Negi delivers the file to Meher, she will ask Kulwant to read the names of the suspects as she is applying Mehendi.

It will be interesting to see if Kulwant’s name is a part of the suspect list and if she is, how will she save herself. On the other hand, Karan will also try to resolve his differences with Param and will not just make a sorry board for him but will also tell the truth in front of everyone. While everyone will be shocked by Karan’s confession, Param will forgive him.

