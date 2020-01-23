Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Meher puts herself and unborn child at risk for Param

Choti Sarrdaarni, which is one of the popular TV shows, is gearing up for some high-voltage drama. Read on to know more.

Choti Sarrdaarni is gearing up for some high-voltage drama. We saw that Param and Meher were helpless as Seema, Param's donor backed out last minute. Meher and Param even conducted a press conference to create awareness about their situation. Finally, Meher decided to donate her liver by risking her and her unborn baby's life. Sarabjit became very furious while Meher cried in front of Sarabjit. She even begged him to let her donate the liver.

Speaking of the upcoming track, Meher will undergo surgery and donate her part of the liver to Param. Even though the doctor said that there is only 1 percent of chances of her survival, Meher will not listen to anyone and go ahead with the surgery. Post the surgery, her condition will be very critical. Some reports have claimed that Meher will pass away from the surgery.

Check out the recap right below.

\Will Meher, the protagonist of the show die? Only time will tell. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

