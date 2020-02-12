Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Meher will realise about Sarabjit's love for her

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Meher will finally understand about Sarabjit's love for her. Here's what will happen.

Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjit Singh Gill) and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Meher Kaur Dhillon) starrer Colors TV's popular drama Choti Sarrdaarni is running high on drama. According to the current track, everyone is busy celebrating Meher's baby shower. In last night's episode, all the rituals relating to 'godbharai' were done by Meher's family. Even though Sarab and Param were upset about Meher's decision to go to her mother's house for her delivery, they put up a smile on their face and ensured to make the occasion memorable for her.

Meher was also seen apologizing to Sarab, while Sarab was seen giving her a sweet surprise. He decorated the cradle beautifully, making her happy. Though we all know about Meher and Sarab's growing closeness, the two have never confessed having feelings for each other. Now, in the upcoming episodes, Meher will finally understand about Sarab's love and care for her. All this will happen, as Dolly will tell Param about Sarab's feelings for Meher. She will reveal that Sarab really loves Meher, but is unable to say it out in the open. Meher will overhear Dolly's statement and will realize that Sarabjit’s love for her is just selfless. She will learn that Sarab is the only man who will do anything for her happiness. Sarab's love for her is honest and true. However, even though she realizes Sarab's love for her, she will not be understand that she too has fallen in love with him.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will the two actually confess their love for each other? Will Harleen and Kulwant be successful in separating them? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for such spicy updates.

