Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Param's condition worsens; Donor backs out

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the popular TV shows right now. The current track of Param's health is high on drama. Read on to know the latest spoiler.

Choti Sarrdaarni is high on drama with Param's liver transplant track. In the last episode, we saw that Meher finally learned about Param's illness. She was upset with Sarab for hiding it. Meher later met Dr. Sanjana and said that she would donate her organ to Param. On the other hand, Seema said that she would donate tissues to Param.

Speaking of the upcoming track, we will see that Param's health will deteriorate and he will be needing a liver transplant on an urgent basis. His condition will be critical and post picnic he will be rushed to the hospital. He will be admitted to ICU and Saraband Meher will find a matching donor, however, the donor will back out last minute. Meher and Sarab will be super tensed as they will feel helpless. As we reported earlier, Meher will be the one who will donate.

Check out the recap right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

