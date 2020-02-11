Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Police arrests Meher amidst baby shower function; Sarab and Param get shocked

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Sarab and Param will get a major shock as Meher will fall in some legal trouble. Here's what will happen.

Choti Sarrdaarni starring Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjit Singh Gill) and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Meher Kaur Dhillon) is prepping up for some high-voltage drama. In the latest episode, we see how Sarab is trying to stop Meher from going to her maternal house for her delivery. He sends her messages asking her if her decision to leave Param and him is final, but doesn't get any reply from her. Param then gets in decorating the cradle for the newborn baby. On the other hand, Jagga falls in a trouble as he gets caught by the police while delivering medicines. The cops hold him for not having complete papers and ask him to call someone else, who is responsible enough.

Now in the upcoming episode, the viewers will receive a huge shock. The celebrations of Meher's baby shower will be in full swing with everyone dancing and making merry. Sarab and Robbie will also be seen shaking a leg together, trying to make Meher happy. But, everyone will be taken aback as police gatecrash amidst the function. They will arrest Meher for supplying fake medicines to small clinics. Yes you read that right! Meher will be arrested by the cops on allegations of providing forge medicines. This sudden arrest will leave everyone shocked. Sarab and Param will be left devasted with Meher's arrest.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in Meher, Sarab and Param's life. Will Meher be locked up in the jail? Will Sarab be able to save Meher from these accusations and prove her innocent? Only time will tell. Until then, stay updated with Pinkvilla for such spicy updates.

