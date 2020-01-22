Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Sarab and Meher conduct a press conference
Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the popular daily soaps right now and the show is showcasing some high-voltage drama. In the last episode, we saw that Param was rushed to the hospital as his health got deteriorated and the doctor recommended surgery as his health became critical. While Sarab and Meher were praying for Param, they later learned that Param's donor Seema backed out and left the hospital. Seema revealed that she is now pregnant after 8 years of trying and donating the liver can put her and her baby at risk. She said that she cannot put her baby at risk for saving another kid.
In the upcoming episode, we will see Param and Meher super tensed and they will be having just a few hours to save Param. Sarab will organize a press conference to seek help from the masses.
Check out the recap video right here:
Will Param get a donor? Will Meher and Sarab be able save him? Only time will tell.
