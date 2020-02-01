Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Sarab and Meher to face a big issue again

Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the popular shows right now. Meher and Sarab who recently faced a big situation during Param's transplant surgery, will have another issue now.

In the last episode, we saw that Sarabjeet requested Harleen to felicitate Meher as they inaugurated the children's hospital. We also saw how Pathak was continuously instigating Harleen. Later, Meher recommended Sarabjeet that he should first enquire about the company's background and then go ahead with the tender. This decision made Harleen even angrier. Even though Kulwant tried to butter Sarab about Pathak being a good guy and how he should give away the tender to him, however, Sarad didn't budge from his words.

Talking about the upcoming track, we will see that someone is trying to malign the Choti Sardarni hospital's name. Viewers will get to see how some people will claim that the hospital is not efficient. We also reported that Meher will get arrested. Is the arrest is related to the name shaming of the hospital? Only time will tell. Speaking of the show, the same started off last year in July. It stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi in lead roles.

